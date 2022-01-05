The Super Eagles will fly directly to their AFCON base of Garoua from Abuja today, top officials told SCORENigeria

The team’s official airline will fly the team to Northern Cameroon.

However, Venezia defender Tyronne Ebuehi will join the team from his Italian base Thursday.

The Eagles will open their 2021 AFCON campaign next Tuesday against record winners Egypt.

Sudan and Guinea Bisau are the other teams in Group D.