The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports has tasked the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to ensure that there is a level playing field while selecting the best among the four candidates for the Super Eagles head coach job, reports www.aclsports.com.

It was scooped that the Ministry, headed by Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, had written to the federation to remind them of due process and level playing field while deciding the team’s next head coach (Technical Adviser).

The Ministry’s letter came after it was reported that the NFF Executive Committee had recommended the appointment of Portuguese coach, Jose Peseiro for the plum job.

An impeccable source in the Ministry hinted that the Ministry is trying its best in playing the guidance role for the federation, as the appointments will hold the key to the happiness of Nigerian youths. “The Ministry thought it expedient to remind the NFF to be alive to their responsibility in ensuring that all cards are well played in the course of the appointment. “They have to give every man in the shortlist an opportunity to try for the job before arriving at the best for the good of the nation,” the source said.