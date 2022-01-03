From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Super Eagles interim manager Austin Eguavoen has warned that only players with strong commitment will make his final 23-man list for the Cameroon 2022 African Nations Cup.

He spoke shortly after the fourth training session with over 13 players in camp at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja, admitting that he was impressed with the form of the players.

While commenting on the players, he said: “We just finished the fourth session of our training. We have about 13 players in camp. I am very much impressed with their form. Football today is a mixture of youths and experienced players and that was exactly what we have now.

“The majority of the players we have now made the 28-man list. They are young players with a lot of speed and energy and that’s exactly what we need in the game of football today. As I said, we are very impressed with what we have now,” he said.

On what he will be looking out for in the selection of the final team list, he replied: “What I will be looking out for is commitment and our style of play. We have broken it down to the players and they have all aligned. The next thing is how they will implement them during training sessions before we decide who fits in the way we want to do it.”

He equally spoke on the withdrawal of Dennis Emmanuel, stressing: “Yes I am totally disappointed that he could not join us because he is in top form and would have been available for us. His absence is very painful but there is nothing anybody can do about it.

“The club bluntly refused but the fact is that both the federation and the boy made a lot of effort and that was why we delayed the submission of that list. I was in constant touch with Dennis but our efforts were of no avail and that is why we had to submit that list. We have to just let it be because he told us his club would not allow him,” he noted.