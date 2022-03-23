Super Eagles yesterday had their first training ahead of Friday’s 2022 World Cup playoff game against Ghana and will fly out to Ghana Thursday.
The training at the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja commenced by 6.30pm with general public allowed to watch proceedings.
The team will fly out to Ghana tomorrow morning on a special flight.
Players in camp:
William Ekong
Leon Balogun
Oluwasemilogo Ajayi
Olaoluwa Aina
Frank Onyeka
Odion Ighalo
Daniel Akpeyi
Ahmed Musa
Oghenekaro Etebo
Kelechi Iheanacho
Samuel Chukuweze
Zaidu Sanusi
Abdullahi Shehu
Francis Uzoho
Moses Simon
Emmanuel Dennis
Joseph Ayodele-Aribo
Calvin Bassey
Innocent Bonke
Kenneth Omeruo
Victor Osimhen
