Super Eagles yesterday had their first training ahead of Friday’s 2022 World Cup playoff game against Ghana and will fly out to Ghana Thursday.

The training at the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja commenced by 6.30pm with general public allowed to watch proceedings.

The team will fly out to Ghana tomorrow morning on a special flight.

Players in camp:

William Ekong

Leon Balogun

Oluwasemilogo Ajayi

Olaoluwa Aina

Frank Onyeka

Odion Ighalo

Daniel Akpeyi

Ahmed Musa

Oghenekaro Etebo

Kelechi Iheanacho

Samuel Chukuweze

Zaidu Sanusi

Abdullahi Shehu

Francis Uzoho

Moses Simon

Emmanuel Dennis

Joseph Ayodele-Aribo

Calvin Bassey

Innocent Bonke

Kenneth Omeruo

Victor Osimhen