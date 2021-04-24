Victor Osimhen says he is optimistic that Super Eagles has what it takes to deliver their fourth African Cup of Nations (AFCON) title next year.

The Super Eagles will head to Cameroon with a more improved squad as they currently possess the best one of the best attacking options on the continent.

Speaking to ESPN Africa, Osimhen admitted that the team is blessed with quality and coaches that can help win the AFCON.

“I think we’ve got everything we need to win the next Afcon and to go even more further to qualify for the World Cup. Because this is a squad that has an extremely wonderful talent in this team the from the goalkeepers to the strikers, from the strikers to the bench,” he added.

“Also, of course, we have a very good coach and technical staff that can prepare us well for each game as it comes. And I think for us we have individual players who can individually win games for us. The likes of Kelechi, Samuel Chukwueze, Alex Iwobi, myself, Paul, and the rest of the squad.

“And I know of course, that a lot is being expected from this team regardless of the fact that we’re young. I think with what we got on our side we can really go far as well as winning the Afcon.” He said.