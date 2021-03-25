Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle, Ebi Egbe has warned that the Super Eagles cannot afford to take anything for granted in the back-to-back ties against Republic of Benin and Lesotho.

Egbe a FIFA licensed match agent stated that both games would be tricky, given the terrain where they would be played.

He noted that the pitch in Porto Novo is one that the Eagles would not be comfortable with given where they are coming from.

He was quick to add that Rohr’s decision to call up more home lads for the games would help the Eagles.

“The matches in Porto Novo and Lagos are going to be very tricky games for the Eagles. I know the Eagles won’t like the turf in Porto Novo because I have been there and know how bad that turf is…the good thing is that Rohr has some home lads who would be more comfortable playing the two games,” Egbe said.

Egbe further disclosed that the football authorities in Republic of Benin had before now actually contacted his firm Monimichelle to re construct the Charles de Gaulle stadium turf.