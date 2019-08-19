Joe Aribo was in superb goal-scoring form yet again, as the midfielder guided the Scottish giants to a straightforward defeat of East Fife at the Bayview Stadium in the Scottish League Cup on Sunday.

Goals from the Nigerian playmaker, veteran Jermain Defoe and Filip Helander gave the Gers a 3-0 victory over the lower division side, but it was the newest Super Eagles invitee, who drew all the praise of the fans.

Steven Gerrard’s men led with a first half Defoe strike and increased their lead early in the second half through Helander. Joe Aribo placed the icing on the victory, five minutes from time, with a tidy finish after East Five goalie spilled a fierce Rangers’ drive.

Manager Gernot Rohr extended a maiden invitation to the former Charlton Athletic for the national team only days ago and Aribo continued to show Nigerians why he deserved the call up.