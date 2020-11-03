Tony Osauzo, Benin

President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, yesterday, boasted that the Super Eagles would defeat their counterparts from Sierra-Leone in the two legs of the AFCON qualifiers.

The first leg is scheduled to take place on November 13 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, Edo State.

Pinnick expressed the confidence while speaking shortly after inspecting facilities at the stadium in company of the state Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu.

“This is a tremendous improvement from the last time I came. This is like what you see in other climes so, I am very impressed with what I saw, I commend the governor and his team, especially the deputy governor, for ensuring that we have this world-class facility that we are proud of. We will quietly beat them home and away and we have also made an arrangement for a chartered flight that will take them (Super Eagles) to Sierra- Leone after the game.

“We are also going to bring in the Super Falcons, they are the most successful team in Africa because this is their home”, the NFF President said.

He disclosed that letters have been sent to the Ministry of Youths and Sports, the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 and CAF to allow for half of the capacity of the stadium to be used for fans and officials.

In his comment, the Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Shaibu appealed to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) through the NFF to allow the installed VAR in the stadium to be used for the march.