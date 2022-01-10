As the Super Eagles of Nigeria competes with their other counterparts in Cameroon at the African Cup of Nations, the Nigeria Football Supporters Club national chairman, Samuel Ikpea, has declared that the team will not disappoint Nigerians.

The chairman who expressed high optimism reveals that all the Nigeria side deserves at this point of the competition is maximum support from the relentless Nigeria football fans and enthusiasts across the world.

Ikpea, who revealed that the Nigeria Football Supporters Club had entered Cameroon with over 250 members from most of its international chapters across the world, will continue to lead support and encouragement for the team.

He also disclosed that the Super Eagles players were in very high spirits and are ready to soar to the finals of the competition.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

It was further gathered that the Super Eagles players were particularly excited on noticing the presence of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club in their large number.

In his words, “on our part, we have done all that we are expected to do to assist the Super Eagles spiritually. As usual, we have offered prayers and fast for the players collectively. What is left for us to do now is to continue to consolidate the prayers with our physical presence where we sing and praise God with the players. With God all things are possible.”