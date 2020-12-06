He Nigeria Football Federation, NFF and Italian giants, Napoli are set on collision if reports emanating from the Series A that the Medical team of the Super Eagles aggravated Victor Osimhen’s shoulder injury when he was on duty with the team last month is anything to go by, Bestchoicesports.com.ng can report.

Osimhen dislocated his shoulder while playing against Sierra Leone in the first leg of home-and-away 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON qualifier in Benin, Edo State, on October 13.

He sustained the injury in the second half of the encounter in which the Eagles’ squandered their 4-0 lead to draw the match 4-4 against the Leone Stars

However, according to report in Italy carried by Tuttosport, Napoli medics believe Nigerian doctors did