He Nigeria Football Federation, NFF and Italian giants, Napoli are set on collision if reports emanating from the Series A that the Medical team of the Super Eagles aggravated Victor Osimhen’s shoulder injury when he was on duty with the team last month is anything to go by, Bestchoicesports.com.ng can report.
Osimhen dislocated his shoulder while playing against Sierra Leone in the first leg of home-and-away 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON qualifier in Benin, Edo State, on October 13.
He sustained the injury in the second half of the encounter in which the Eagles’ squandered their 4-0 lead to draw the match 4-4 against the Leone Stars
However, according to report in Italy carried by Tuttosport, Napoli medics believe Nigerian doctors did
more damage to Victor Osimhen’s shoulder while trying to put it back into place.
Medical staff from the Nigeria squad tried to pop it back into place on the field, then he returned to Italy for tests and a specialist consultation.
Now Tuttosport claim that the shoulder dislocation has fully recovered, but Osimhen still can’t lift his arm properly.
This is allegedly because the incorrect technique used by the Nigerian doctors in- flamed a tendon in his shoulder.
It would add even more to his recovery time and further irritate Napoli, who are missing their star striker during a key part of the season.
But Victor Osimhen has come out to deny the report.
The former Lille of France hitman denied Tuttosport claims that the Nigerian medics made his shoulder injury worse.
Osimhen chose to respond directly by quote-tweeting the Football Italia coverage of that Tuttosport report.
He said “Not True, Tho (Though)” Napoli paid in the region of £71 pounds to acquire the services of the Nigerian from Lille in July this year.
Leave a Reply