Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles’ goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho has declared readiness for the forthcoming African Cup of Nation in Egypt.

Uzoho is currently dragging the Super Eagles number one glove, with home base Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Kaizer Chiefs of South African goal tender, Daniel Apkeyi ahead of the bi annual tournament.

It was recalled each of the three shortlisted goalkeepers once made silly errors, while standing between the sticks for the national team.

Daily SunSports had earlier gathered from team’s Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr that the trio recent national team performance would be dangerous for the team if they failed to shape up before the competition.

Uzoho via his verified Instagram page stated his best is yet to come, as he aimed at wining the coach heart and shifting focus to his first AFCON outing.

“It’s been a tough season, but here I’m still standing strong and ready for the next challenge football/life will throw my way. Thanks to every one that stood by my side throughout this rough time. Thanks to Elche and Anorthosis FANS, I deeply appreciate your love. On to the next level,” he boasted.

The Anorthosis F.C of Cyprus goalie was named in Nigeria’s 23-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. By that time, he was considered Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper.