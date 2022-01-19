Nigeria’s caretaker coach, Austin Eguavoen, is aware that the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations round of sixteen clash against one of the teams that qualifies in third place from Group B, E or F may go to extra time, then penalties, allnigeriasoccer.com reports.

And as a result, the three-time African champions practiced spot kicks in their penultimate workout on Monday night at the VSTS-Annex of Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua.

Just as Eguavoen promised that he was going to work on the players converting their chances, Monday’s session focused on the drill with the probable starters and likely substitutes taking part, while the rest of the players were involved in a lighter session.

The Super Eagles rounded off the training session with penalty practice with all the players taking part.

Nigeria’s designated penalty taker, Victor Osimhen, who has scored three international goals from the spot, is not with the team in Cameroon, the next in line for penalty duties, Odion Ighalo, is also not available for selection and experienced squad member, Ahmed Musa, is not guaranteed to be on the pitch should the round of 16 clash be decided on penalties.