The Super Eagles are not unmindful that today’s match against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon might be decided by penalty shootout, as they devoted enough time to practice spot kicks during Thursday and yesterday’s training sessions.

Coach Gernot Rohr disclosed at a press conference yesterday that every member of the team was made to practice how to score from the penalty spot should the need arise in today’s crucial game at the Alexandria Stadium.

Speaking on the scoring problem in the team, Rohr said they’ve been working on the attacking formation, stressing that they are also disturbed that the team has not been scoring in the competition.

The Super Eagles have, so far, scored two goals in three matches and conceded two in the 2-0 defeat to Madagascar, but Rohr hopes the team will find its bearing against Cameroon.

He restated his belief in his attackers as well as the defence to rise to the occasion in today’s game.

“Yeah, it is true we have scored twice, but we have a good defence and good attackers who can make the difference.

“Everyone took penalties in training yesterday. You have to work on all situations. We’ve put our physical problems behind us and totally ready for this game,” he said.