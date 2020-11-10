Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr said his side is mentally prepared ahead of Friday’s 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.

Friday will make it one year the Super Eagles last played a match in Nigeria and they ended up winning the game against Benin despite their defence being breached as early as the fifth minute.

Talking of the spectators, no fans will be allowed to attend the matchday three 2021 AFCON qualifier because of the COVID-19 protocols enforced by the Nigeria government.

“We are good mentally because we are happy to be back in Nigeria since one year because the last game here was in November 2019, if you remember well, before all these problems, and now finally we are back,” Rohr told the Super Eagles Media Team.

“It’s still not normal football because no crowd but we are back and we can play football and see our friends, our families and it’s very important for everybody.

“They are far away most of them, and every time it’s a big joy for everybody to come back in the country and to play together for Nigeria.

Three-time African champions Nigeria, currently on six points in Group L, will book their ticket to the Africa Cup of Nations if they win the games against Sierra Leone.