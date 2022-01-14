Nigeria’s forward, Moses Simon, has affirmed the Super Eagles’ readiness to take on the Falcons of Sudan when they square off against their North African counterparts tomorrow.

Moses was the tormentor in chief when the Super Eagles took on Egypt on Tuesday. He provided the cross that led to Kelechi Iheanacho’s clincher in the first half. And his speed kept the Egyptian defence in check.

On paper, the game against the Pharaohs was supposed to be the most challenging tie in the group, but the Super Eagles made light of it after their dominant display.

Nigeria square off against Sudan next, and considering the disparity in quality between both sides, the Super Eagles are massive favourites going into the tie.

However, Moses has stated that he and his teammates would approach the game with all seriousness.

“The game against Sudan is something we just need to be careful with because now in Africa, there is no small team,” Moses said in an interview with Victor Modo.

“So, of course, we just need to go all in all. The way we took the game against Egypt is likewise the same thing that we are going to do against Sudan. We have to do our best and give 100 per cent to have three points.”

The Super Eagles will seal its spot in the knockout stages if they beat Sudan tomorrow.