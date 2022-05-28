By Joe Apu

New Super Eagles Coach José Santos Peseiro may not have all the players that he desires in the team for the clash against Mexico but he says he would make use of what he has available.

The Portuguese is without the services of a number of key players, including Captain Ahmed Musa, from the prestige-friendly games against Mexico and Ecuador in the United States of America.

Musa, as well as goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, defenders Zaidu Sanusi and Abdullahi Shehu, midfielders Oghenekaro Etebo, Azubuike Okechukwu, Alhassan Yusuf and Samson Tijani, and forwards Samuel Chukwueze and Sadiq Umar were unable to make it to the United States as a combination of factors including visa hitches, injuries and career concerns took their toll.

“You have to be practical and face the challenges when they come this way or any other way. We would have loved to have everyone here and see how well they have put the World Cup miss behind them and forged on. But what we have is what we have. I have chosen to be positive and I have resolved to work hard to use the resources available to make Nigeria great again.

