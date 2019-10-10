Nigeria’s Super Eagles have settled for massively built Fairmont Hotel in Singapore ahead of their friendly against Samba Boys of Brazil on Sunday.

The 5-star hotel in heart of Singapore will cost Nigeria N15million for the period of five days in the Asian country.

The Nigerian squad made up of 23 players and officials will spend about N3 million per-night as average price for single room, which goes for N102,557.

Super Eagles’ opponents, Brazil, however, checked into JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach. The hotel which is currently hosting world’s most expensive footballer, Neymar Junior and teammates cost N138,606 per night.

Though the Brazilian hotel is a little bit expensive, the Eagles lodge is still rated higher on the rank list of Singapore base hotel.

The hotel, known for is world class service, offers large stunning rooms, award winning spa, outdoor pool, 15 restaurants, bars, swimming pools and gym.