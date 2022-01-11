Transfermarkt has published the market values of the twenty four teams competing in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria the third most valuable squad at €246million (approximately N114.19 billion).

Four squads are valued in excess of €200million with Senegal the most valuable squad at €342.9m followed by Ivory Coast (€306.1m) then Morocco are fourth at €214.7m and completing the top five most valuable nations is Algeria (€187.3m).

Egypt have a squad value of €161.25m, €84.75 less than their first opponents in Group D Nigeria, while Guinea-Bissau and Sudan are rated at €19.55m and €2.9m respectively.

Liverpool sensation Mohamed Salah is the most valuable player at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations with a price tag of €100million.

The Egypt international is more expensive than eight Nigerian strikers combined – Moses Simon (€9m), Henry Onyekuru (€7m), Peter Olayinka (€7m), Ahmed Musa (€4.5), Kelechi Iheanacho (€20m), Sadiq Umar (€18m), Taiwo Awoniyi (€15m) and Alex Iwobi (€18m).