Joe Aribo has rejected a new offer of 7,000 pounds a week from Rangers.

The Super Eagles midfielder has a year left on his contract with the Glasgow club. He said the offer is not good enough.

It comes at a time when the versatile midfielder has been linked with several Premier League clubs including Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

Some reports have even suggested that Rangers’ bitter city rivals Celtic could try to snatch Aribo by doubling what is now on the table.