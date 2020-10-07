Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles’ stars, Kelechi Iheanacho and Chidozie Awaziem were frustrated by teammates ahead Friday friendly against Desert Foxes of Algeria.

The duo who shares same room at the Hotel die ziet an der Glan, Austria, were seen lamenting over an unknown reason after some members of the team banged into their room’s 428 door.

In a 10 seconds video shared on Awaziem’s Instagram page, Iheanacho was sighted yelling in anger while reacting to the incident. The Leicester City striker voiced out his anger in an “Igbo” dialect before his roomie jokingly called him to order.

Few minutes after the scene, similar set of gang surrounded Awaziem in the dinning room where he was nicknamed “Marlian” following his fashionable dreadlocks.

The Boavista loanee quickly reacted by captioning the video “ I can not have peace.”

After being served macaroni and cheese, the duo returns to the Jacques Lemans Arena to further heightened their preparation ahead of the Friday night duel against the African championship.