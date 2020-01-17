Bolaji Okunola, with reports

Super Eagles goal king, Victor Osimhen has revealed quite a number of people wants his downfall after his form hit a superlative dimension.

The 21-year old star boy, who is currently maintaining the 3rd position on the French League goal chat, expressed this on his verified Instagram handle.

Osimhen, whose enviable form fetched him interest from Chelsea, Jose Mourinho’s Spurs and Liverpool wrote on his page “ If you knew where some of us came from, you won’t pray for us to fail”, he fired warning. The post, which drew the attention of fans and teammates, received positive reactions as they all urged the lanky striker to keep excelling.

Since Osimhen moved from Belgian side, R.Charleroi S.C to French side, Lille, he has score 14 goals in 25 appearances for the Great Danes which two came during French Cup tie, two at the group stage of the UEFA Champion league while ten in the French league.

He was so good that he was crowned Ligue 1 player of the month of September after bagging two goals and two assist within four weeks.