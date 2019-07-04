Super Eagles’ Coach, Gernot Rohr has decided that the team’s training session today will be done in complete privacy without the presence of reporters and fans to enable the team concentrate and strategise ahead of Saturday’s AFCON 2019 Round of 16 clash with defending champions, Cameroon in Alexandria.

According to official information tweeted on the Nigerian team’s Twitter platform yesterday, the Eagles’ training session on Wednesday and Friday evening would be opened to the media for the first 15 minutes, from 5:30 pm each day.

“Media Alert. Our training schedules ahead of Saturday’s #TotalAFCON2019 R16.

Today: Training is open for first 15 minutes.

Thursday: Training is completely closed.

Friday: Training is open for first 15 minutes. Time:5.30pm.

#SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong,” the Tweet reads.

The Super Eagles and the Indomitables last faced each other during the qualifiers for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Nigeria won at home and away in Yaounde

Gernot Rohr’s men thrashed the Indomitable Lions 4-0 at Akwa Ibom International Stadium with goals from Odion Oghalo, Mikel Obi, Victor Moses and Kelechi Iheanacho.

The reverse fixure at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo Yaounde ended 1-1 with Moses Simon scoring for Nigeria and Vincent Aboubakar beating Ikechukwu Ezenwa from a spot kick for Cameroon’s equaliser.