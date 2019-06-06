Bolaji Okunola

The Super Eagles trained yesterday at their Golden Tulip Hotel in Asaba, instead of the Stephen Keshi Stadium, with emphasis on their fitness rate, as they prepare for Saturday’s friendly with Zimbabwe, as well as the upcoming African Cup of Nation in Egypt.

Team assistant captain, Ahmed Musa, who joined the rest of the squad alongside Shehu Abdullahi revealed in a 38 seconds video on his Instagram page.

The video saw the players facing serious drilling, as they squared up against each other in a basketball game.

The striker further hinted the team trained away from fans, as they also got themselves involved in an indoor training at GRA, Asaba.

Musa was gearing up to inspire the team to victory ahead of Saturday’s pre-tournament friendly against the Warriors of Zimbabwe.

Head Coach of the side, Gernot Rohr will name his final squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after the match.

The final 23-man Super Eagles squad will depart for Ismaili, Egypt on Sunday for the final leg of their preparation for the tournament.