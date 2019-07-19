The present bunch of Super Eagles are capable of winning the Africa Cup of Nations in the next two years if the current efforts are sustained, the team’s coach, Gernot Rohr, has declared.

The Franco-German former Gabon and Niger coach, who was sacked shortly before being named the Super Eagles coach, said the future of the Nigeria team is bright as the players are still very young and open to improvement.

“The future is very bright, we have young players who can still progress and improve. There’s a very good spirit in the team, they learned a lot at the World Cup and here in the AFCON. If this team can improve in specific positions, let’s say in the next two ye ars, the team can be the AFCON winner. That’s the target, but I don’t know if it would be with me,” he said.

Looking ahead the 2021and 2022 AFCON and World Cup qualifiers, Rohr said the team can do pretty well, but with some conditions.

“The players need to play for good clubs; they have to do a lot of work, some of them should find better clubs now. Players like Moses Simon, Oghene Etebo and Francis Uzoho are still young; they can still improve. They need to play all through the year to deserve places in this team. You can’t come in here without being fit, we don’t have time to keep you fit, so we need those who already are fit to fall into our plans.

“With their performances in AFCON, the players should get new clubs, they have worked hard for it. They have good characters, they are young, they are fresh and agile,” he said.

The coach is, however, not going to fold his arms thinking the present players are enough for his aspiration and that of the majority of Nigerians.

“We have to keep our eyes open to find new players like we found Jamilu Collins and Samuel Kalu wherever they are, and, of course, to follow the domestic league as well.”