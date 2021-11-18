Coach of Cape Verde, Pedro ‘Bubista’ Leitao is standing by his comment that Super Eagles won’t be at the 2022 World Cup despite his team losing the play off spot to Nigeria.

Nigeria drew 1-1 with Cape Verde on Tuesday to finish top and seal a spot in the play off but Bubista whose team finished in second place behind the Nigerian team wasn’t impressed by the Super Eagles display.

Backing his comments made when his side lost 1-2 at home, Bubista speaking after Tuesday’s game insisted his team has been the better team over both legs and deserve more than what they got from both games.

Bubista says the way the Super Eagles secured their passage to the play off has shown the weakness of the Nigerian team and it will be hard for them to qualify for the World Cup.

“Over both legs we were better than a team loaded with talented players. It’s unfair what we got from both games. The world has seen the Nigerian team and I am still standing by my personal opinion that they won’t make it to the World Cup in Qatar. Massive improvement is needed all round in the team,” he said.

