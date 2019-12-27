The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will, in March next year, officially begin preparation for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with the launch of a new set of kits.

NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, said in Lagos, yesterday, that arrangement has been concluded with the kits’ sponsors of the national teams, NIKE, to design new kits, starting with the qualifying matches in March.

“We’re launching a new set of kits for the World Cup qualifiers in March,” Amaju disclosed.

On the much-awaited movement of the NFF from the rented office to the Sunday Dankaro complex, the NFF president assured that everything has been concluded for the football house to move to its permanent abode.

“We are moving to the Sunday Dankaro office by the end of January, he said.

While defending the decision to renew the contract of the NFF’s Secretary General, Dr Sanusi Mohammed, Amaju said the scribe deserves the new deal.

“Apart from the fact that Dr Sanusi knows the job and has performed excellently, he has been very loyal to Nigerian football. Again, he’s hardworking, even though he has his shortcomings like every human being.”

In a related development, the NFF president disclosed that, henceforth, invited players to the Golden Eaglets will have to sign off their economic rights to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Amaju posited that the recent past performance of the cadet team could be traced to the works of unscrupulous football agents who besiege the camp of the team and in the process distracting the players.

“We’ve decided to discourage this practice by securing the economic rights of the players in the U-17. When a player is invited to the Golden Eaglets, he will sign, alongside his parents, his economic right to the NFF. If we later find out that they have agents, such players will be dropped from the team,” Amaju said.