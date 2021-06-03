By Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles’ total hotel accommodation fee will hit over N10 million ahead the forthcoming back-to-back friendly match against arch rivals, Cameroon in Austria, if price tag on the hotel official website is anything to go by.

Super Eagles who are billed to play the first leg of the encounter on Friday, were seen settling for one of Austria most expensive 5-star hotel, Hilton Garden Inn, located in Vienna.

Checks revealed the the three-time African champions alongside coaches and other members of the technical crew who checked in on Monday, are billed not less than N55, 000 per night going by the price list on the hotel’s official website.

Not fewer than 20 officials re passing the night on daily basis till the next few days before dismissing for their various homes.

Flaunting the luxury base, the team via official Instagram handle captioned the 5-star hotel “ Our home in Austria.”

Revealing further, the handle disclosed that the Gernot Rohr tutored team observed their last training session in the hotel garden decorated with amazing trees and natural grass suitable for football