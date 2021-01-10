By Joe Apu

Former Super Eagles coach, Fanny Amun has tipped Nigeria to make an impact at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar by reaching the knock-out stage.

According to Amun who led the Golden Eagles to win the FIFA U17 World Cup in Japan’93, Nigeria has all the players to make it happen.

“The schedule of qualification ahead of the 2022 World Cup finals is well spelt out and teams definitely will make sacrifices and it may pay off but it is competitive that there is no push over. Nigeria will definitely have a place to get a slot God willing.

“Though, the road would be tough but our common prayer is to get a ticket to make the World Cup finals. Let’s give the coach a chance to do his job.”

He notes that Nigeria given her previous experiences at the World Cup will do her best to get a ticket to Qatar.

“Our players know that the World Cup is a big stage and they would want to showcase themselves. If they play to their full potentials, Nigerians would have reason to smile as we can make it beyond the first round, Amun stated in a recent interview with Sunsports

”

•Read full interview in Sunday SportingSun