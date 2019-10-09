Nigeria’s Super Eagles will on Sunday, trade tackles with the Samba Boys of Brazil, a game Samuel Chukwueze is looking forward to with the sole intention of showing what the team is ‘made of’.

The Villarreal forward revealed that the Super Eagles will not treat the match lightly when Gernot Rohr’s men face the Selecao on October 13, at the Singapore National Stadium.

Brazil have called up their biggest stars, including PSG’s Neymar and are set to meet Nigeria three days after slugging it out with the Teranga Lions of Senegal in the same stadium.

Chukwueze said he expects a difficult game against the five-time world champions.

“That’s a big game (between Nigeria and Brazil) to look forward to in Singapore, and I think it’s going to be a tough match,” he said.

“I don’t know how it’s going to be, but I’m confident we are going to make our country proud because everybody is going to look up to this game.

“It’s going to be a tough game, but everybody would see what we are made of when we play against Brazil. I believe this set of Super Eagles is very good; it’s not just that we are good, but we are committed.

“We have the fighting spirit to do everything possible to remain one of the best teams in the world, and I think we are going to do well against Brazil.”