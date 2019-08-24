Socialite and politician, Earl Osaro Onaiwu is a man of many parts. Onaiwu, the man fondly called ‘The Earl’ by his numerous admirers and friends, is driven by the passion to break new grounds. For him, image is everything and driven by this passion, he is constantly in the process of rebranding and promoting the image of state governments, organisations and corporate individuals. To him, lumping of all governors as corrupt and non-performing is as a result of the disconnect between the public and governors. He, however, posited that all that is now changing given the re-branding some governors are getting. As the coordinating consultant of the Nigeria Governors Forum, Onaiwu demonstrated an uncommon flair for the coordination and organization in handling the meetings of the forum.

He also publishes Governors Mandate, first online magazine that showcases the activities of Nigeria’s 36 state governors. To achieve all these, Onaiwu set up Nigeria’s first protocol company called ‘Red Carpet Protocol’, a feat which today unarguably accorded him the title of Nigeria’s King of Protocol. Besides the Red Carpet Protocol, Onaiwu owns two other great outfits: Jalomeseki Couture, Africa’s first all-white fashion house, and his new venture, Orovie-OO7 Properties, a real estate, leasing and sales company which provides lifestyle and luxury homes for the affluent. Onaiwu’s brilliance grown with decades of experience in the cutthroat world of business and politics stand him in good stead to go places despite his late start in the latter business. Spotlight gathered that clients of high net worth have been flocking to his Abuja office and the tide isn’t temporary as he’s obviously here to stay in that line of business.

Given the nature of his calling, Onaiwu epitomizes sartorial elegance as he is impeccably dressed and with his heavy build, you simply cannot miss him in a gathering.