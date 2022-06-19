John Adams Minna

No fewer than 18 Passengers in a Lagos-Kano bound 18 seater bus have lost their lives in an early morning auto crash in Minna, the Niger state capital.

The accident which eye witnesses said, occurred at Gidan Kwanu along the Minna-Bida road saw the entire passengers in the bus burnt beyond recognition.

The deceased driver of the bus was said to have ran into a stationary truck which developed fault and was abandoned with a caution sigh for on coming vehicles.

The deceased bus driver who properly was on high speed, ran into the truck and the bus we cut flame immediately and the unconscious passengers were burnt beyond recognition.

The accident, according to villagers around the scene,, occurred at about 3 am on Sunday morning and the passengers were all burnt before any help could reach them. The villagers however said they only came out around 5:30 am.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Niger state police command, DSP Abiodun Wasiu confirmed the incident saying that the victims were given a mass burial close to the scene of the accident.

He said that the plate number of the bus was also burnt beyond recognition also but added that efforts are being made to trace the bus.