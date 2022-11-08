From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

An early morning fire on Tuesday razed nine shops in Osogbo, Osun State.

The incident happened at Ibokun road, Oja Oba area, Osogbo.

The state fire service said one Oyedele Muftau reported the incident at about 3:52am.

The Public Relations Officer of Osun Fire Service, Adekunle Ibraheem, stated that the fire had already destroyed properties worth millions of naira and buildings damaged before they were informed.

He said, the quick intervention of the firemen who got to the scene 3 minutes after they were informed salvaged some properties as well as preventing further spread to the adjoining developments.