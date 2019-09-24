Unity Bank Plc on Monday said there was an early morning fire incident at its head office in Lagos.

Mr Matthew Obiazikwor, Head, Corporate Communications, said in a statement in Lagos that the incident occurred on one of the floors of the building.

He said the cause of the fire incident was yet to be ascertained ast our press time, but the Fire Service intervened to bring the situation under control.

“While the extent of damage is being assessed, we are happy to note that there was no casualty or loss of life as a result of the incident.

“From current observations, however, the banking hall and other strategic business areas were not affected.

“We are grateful to all the agencies and volunteers that supported in bringing the incident under control,’’ Obiazikwor said.

He said that further developments regarding the incident would be communicated as they unfold.