It doesn’t matter how much you hated your ex—nobody wants to hear you go on and on about the last person you were with. I didn’t realize this on time. I kept going on and on about my exes, badmouthing them before my new love interest and he started withdrawing from me. He later broke up with me because he couldn’t handle the venom that accompanied the way I talked about my exes.

Thomas: I tried too hard to impress her I lost a relationship because I tried too hard to impress her. I wore clothes I was uncomfortable in. I spent money on unnecessary things. I made her fall for someone who isn't the real me. I shouldn't have tried to be the person I thought she wanted me to be. I should have been confident with what I brought to the relationship. I should have known that being authentic is the best bet for building a solid foundation. Sandra: Stalking him on social media was a bad idea Liking and commenting on all his social media posts was my mistake. It was like I was stalking his every move and going back years to see who he was dating. He later told me I was creepy and needy. I should have given him some space online because he called me insecure. We continued our relationship for a while but had to part ways because he said I was choking him by inserting myself into his online world.