By Chinelo Obogo

Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has said early warnings against adverse effects of inclement weather conditions are an effective measure, which can save lives.

It has, however, called for better synergy between it and disaster managers nationwide.

Director General of NiMeT, Prof. Mansur Matazu, made this known during the World Meteorological Day 2022 celebrations held at Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau Conference Centre, Abuja where he reiterated some of the costly effect of such adverse weather.

According to him, the economic value of losses to the 2012 flood is still fresh in mind but that has been on the decline and the various effect of hazardous weather conditions have been minimal due to early warnings.

“In the recent decades, incidences of extreme weather events such as tropical cyclones, devastating hurricanes, ferocious wildfires, floods, heat waves, drought, landslides, among others have been on the increase with attendant socio-economic impacts that have threatened food security, safety of lives and properties, livelihoods, human security, nutrition, and health.

“Though the economic value of the 2012 losses due to flood had proved difficult to forget, losses attributed to weather, and climate related event has been on the decline.

“In 2021, a lot of ‘first’ recorded events took place in terms of rainfall amount but losses have been minimal. This is a direct result of investment in meteorological service to be better positioned to issue timely, accurate and reliable weather prediction.

“NiMet is the organisation saddled with the responsibility of advising the government and people of Nigeria on every aspect of meteorology including the socio-economic impacts of climate and weather. That is why we join the rest of the world to celebrate this year’s 2022 World Meteorological Day, with the theme “Early Warning and Early Action. Hydrometeorological and Climate Information for Disaster Risk Reduction”, to emphasise the critical role of issuing warnings/forecasts early enough for prompt and early action by various stakeholders,” Matazu said.