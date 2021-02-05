By Gabriel Dike

Federal university have received through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) their shares of the contentious Earned Allowance for payment to academic and non-teaching staff.

University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria and University of Calabar (UNICAL) received the lion share of the N40billion released.

The Federal Government had last week disclosed that the approved N40billion earned allowance for staff of federal universities had been made available for payment.

A breakdown of the amount revealed that UNN got N2, 892, 952billion out of which N2.1billion went to academic staff and 723,238million for three non-teaching staff; ABU received N2,660,525billion; N1.995billion went to ASUU members, three non-academic workers shared N665,331million while UNICAL got N2,345,942billion made up of N1.759,456billion for teaching staff and N586,485million for non-academic staff.

University of Ibadan received N2, 118,903billion, ASUU members got N1,589,177billion, non- teaching workers picked N529,725million; University of Lagos was credited with N1,892,036billion, academic staff shared N1, 419, 027billion, non-teaching workers got N473,009million; Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife was credited with N1,852,253billion, members of ASUU got N1,389,189billion, non-teaching staff received N463,063million; University of Benin share was N2, 329,901billion, teaching staff pocketed N1,747,426billion, while three non-academic workers got N582,475million.

University of Jos got N1, 741,607billion, ASUU members shared N1,306,205billion, non-academic counterpart got N435,401million; University of Ilorin received N1,526,602billion, teaching staff N1,144,952billion, three non-academic workers shared N381,650million; University of Abuja got N831,534million, its teaching staff received N623,650million, non-academic unions shared N207,883million; Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta got N850,224million, ASUU members got N637,668million, non-teaching workers got N212,556million and University of Agriculture, Makurdi received N986,789million, its academic staff pocketed N740,092million and three non-teaching N246,697million.

It was learnt that the receipt of the share of the earned allowance has been generating internal crisis between non-teaching staff and the management of some universities.