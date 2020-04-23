Agu Dawn, Abuja

Dr Rufus Ebegba, the Director-General, National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA), has called for concerted action to change lives and make the world better.

Ebegba made this call in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja against the backdrop of the 2020 World Earth Day marked on Wednesday 22nd of April.

He said that Climate Change represents one of the biggest challenges to the future of humanity and the life-support system that made the world habitable.

“The novel COVID-19 has thought us that there is an urgent need to take climate action very seriously as the pandemic shows that humans and the planet are very vulnerable.

“This is the time for all to address every unchecked damage to the environment.”

He said that the theme for this year’s World Earth Day ‘Climate Action’ speaks volumes and it behoves on everyone to take decisive measures that would make the earth a better place, “for us and the future generation.”

He added that man’s endeavours in science and technology should be explored in efforts to address Climate Change for a better world.