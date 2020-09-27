•We must work for good, unity of country –Kaigama

Beifoh Osewele and Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Martins, has appealed to the Federal Government to take radical steps to ease the burden of Nigerians.

The cleric, who made the call in a statement in Lagos, yesterday, expressed frustration at the spate of insecurity.

He said the leadership could do better to address the underlying issues fanning insecurity and disunity in the country.

“Life is becoming harder for majority of Nigerians and the government needs to take radical steps to ease the burdens Nigerians are carrying.”

He said it was sad that 60 years after gaining independence from the British, the country was yet to get its acts together.

“In spite of all odds we have survived for 60 years and so we must thank God and praise the resilience of Nigerians. However, this year of our Diamond Jubilee has turned out to be one of the most challenging for most Nigerians.

“We were still battling with the effects of insecurity in the land when COVID-19 struck and made life impossible for those who lost their jobs and sources of livelihood.”

The Archbishop called on all citizens to pray for the country and leaders so that we may overcome the present challenges and remain a united country.

In a related development, Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, challenged Nigerians to encourage and insist on any cause that would promote the good of Nigeria and strengthen the unity of its people.

He suggested that community and religious leaders should strive to translate the teachings of their noble religions, especially Islam and Christianity, into acts of genuine love and generosity.

Kaigama, who delivered a Homily at the Chaplaincy of Our Lady, Queen of Good Health, Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, Abuja, said since he relocated permanently from Jos to Abuja in April 2020, at the peak of COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, he has celebrated Holy Masses in urban and rural churches, sometimes without congregations, to inspire hope and pray for the well-being of the people.

He challenged Nigerians to be their brothers’ keeper by simply showing interest and concerns in their welfare and well-being when the need arises.

He asked God for the grace of love, compassion, caring, forgiveness and an increased support for the vulnerable, the socially deprived, marginalised and forgotten in the society.

Kaigama also appreciated health care workers for their sacrifices for the sick, telling them the Holy Father, Pope Francis, was convinced that through their personalised approach to the sick, not just of curing but also of caring, the patients could feel the presence of Christ.