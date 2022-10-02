From Idu Jude, Abuja

The Secretary Presidential Enabling Business Council PEBEC, Dr. Jumoke Oduwale has said that ably qualified States, Local Government and SMEs who duly complied with the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ reform programme of the present administration will start assessing the World Bank $750m grants by December 2022.

Dr, Oduwale, made the revelation weekend in Abuja during an occasion organised to mark Nigerian’s 62nd Independent anniversary. Though stating that the disbursement of money, will begin proper in January 2023.

According to the Secretary, PEBEC, will be using the ‘ easy’ of doing business National reports which it also made use of last year to access winners of this grant.

Dr. Oduwale, said, “we have our National action plan reports which we uses in selecting winners of the grant each year. You know that most of this job is done at the state level and that is why we engage the Governor’s forum and other relevant states agencies and consultants and ofcause you know that the money goes to the state government with a structure that is transparent and legally binded”

On which of the reforms will be impactful, on the economy, she said that the private sector will mostly feel the impact owing to the unharnessed business environment in Nigeria which needs immediate attention. However, she stressed that many other sectors including government are also inline of reforms, which include Agriculture, Health, Energy and others.

The reforms according to Dr.Oduwale, includes working on the speed and the process of attending to business in the country, with efficiency and honesty to reduce corruption.

The sustainability plan of the reform in her view, is geared towards institutionalization of the process through several individuals drawn from both private and government establishments, stressing that the entire programme should be carried out under PPP arrangement to get this desired public acceptance. She stressed that the World Bank owing to the recorgnition, approved and released $750m for local government and states as well as SMEs to access.

Also highlighting on the global recorgnition of the reforms, she stated that PEBEC reforms bears eloquent testimony through the recorgnition by Fobs magazine as well as Massachusetts institute of Technology who recorgnized PEBEC as EO1 government innovator.

Dr Oduwale, said, “right now we have some partnering with us on project sustainability. We have a lot to ensure that this project is enshrined in Nigerian system”.

On analysing the rate of compliance of Nigerians to the ongoing reforms, she informed that PEBEC, already instituted impact assessment module, which has been acknowledged all over the world. “we are recorgnized all over the world. We are top global performer and I can also tell you that we are in collaboration with the University of Massachusetts United States of America and this also attracted the recently world Bank grant which will be shared among qualified states of the Federation and the SMSEs who are working inline with our reforms and ofcause others from the National Assembly also to be recorgnized of their contribution.

Dr Oduwale, further, said, “Remember that we are working with many government agencies, the local government authorities as well as private sector. And it has been a fruitful journey though slowly but well and benefiting as well”

Commenting on the program marking the independent day, she said that this is the show, which PEBEC have been doing since last six years, so that Nigerians will be aware of what it is doing.

” Ofcause there has been a lot of reforms though a lot of issues with the reforms. And when we look at some of the issues with Nigerian way of doing things such processing of visa, or visa on arrival, clearing of goods from the ports we find out that Nigerian system is bellow the way a viable economy will be run so what we need is a systematic change.

In the drama we showcased, we saw how a litigant can represent in court, away from a lawyer seeking to milk him dry. We also advocate for an end to years of litigation in Nigerian judicial system. All these and many more are part of reforms we are carrying out through the Ominibus bill soon to be passed at the National Assembly.

We also use the occasion to celebrate Nigeria at 62 , and celebrate deserving Civil servants who have distinguished themselves through compliance to the reforms.