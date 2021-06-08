By Simeon Mpamugoh

The Managing Director, Entrepreneurs Trust Fund, (ETrustFund) Joy Michael, has tasked the Federal Government on the need to take one of the key pillars to entrepreneurial development like infrastructure and focus on it.

Michael who doubles as the Executive Director, Africa’s Young Entrepreneurs (A.Y.E) Organisation said this while as guest at the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) Abuja programme ‘Weekend Deal.’

She added that there were entrepreneurs who just needed efficient internet service with an uninterrupted power supply to be productive. “The price of oil is increasing and not all can afford to power their generators even when they do have one. In my interactions with a lot of entrepreneurs, I discovered that one of the key challenges in navigating their way in the business ecosystem, aside from power supply, security and, good road network have been funding, which is a major issue.”

The A Y. E director who also heads the growth, expansion, strategy, implementation and impact of the organisation in all the African countries where it has footprints, noted that Nigeria was currently ranked 131 in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business index report adding that the report clearly showed that there was some progress. “We would have to give that credit to the present administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari.

However, being 131 on the ranking is still a long way from being among top 10 because we have all the resources needed in this country to play in the top ten chart. And because of the position I occupy, I know that Africa is very peculiar and well endowed. We have brilliant minds, abundant natural resources, and the right weather all year round.