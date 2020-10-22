Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The Federal Government has said that it was working on the legislative interventions to enable the country move to the top 100 countries on ease of doing business ranking.

Speaking to newsmen on the 26th Nigerian Economic Summit (NES-26), in Abuja, Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, noted that Nigeria would continue to initiate business-oriented policies and ensure adequate commitment to their implementation.

“As the nation awaits the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill, the Finance Act and the Companies and Allied Matters Act (Repeal and Re-enaactment) recently signed by Mr President will transform the business environment and re-energises the private sector as the engine of growth of the economy” she said.

The Minister said that the greatest challenge facing the government is inadequate revenue to execute its numerous projects and other initiatives, adding that co-ordination and cohesion among revenue generating agencies is being improved.

The Minister further said that government was currently developing a Medium Term National Development Plan (MTNDP), 2021-2025 and the Nigeria Agenda 2050. The plans, she said, are to address developmental challenges in all aspects of the country’s national life and will be driven by the Organised Private Sector while government creates the enabling environment to facilitate growth and development and aligned to the continental agenda (AU Agenda 2063) and Global Agenda (Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), 2030.

“The MTNDP 2021-2025 is expected to be formally launched in December, 2020 while the Nigeria Agenda 2050 will be finalised in July 2021” she noted.