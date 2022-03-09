By Steve Agbota

In a renewed resolve to promote the business-friendliness of Lagos Ports, Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Mohammed Bello Koko, has said the NPA is poised to deepen partnership with Lagos State Government (LASG).

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Speaking while he paid a courtesy and appreciation visit on the Executive Governor of Lagos Babajide Sanwo-olu, Bello Koko said the traffic sanity being witnessed in Apapa is as a result of the partnership with LASG, which he believes should be deepened in order to extend the success to the TinCan Port axis.

In a bid to promote security in the port corridors, Bello Koko solicited the support of LASG in providing adequate lighting of the Ports access roads. “We believe that illumination will minimize and ultimately eliminate opportunistic crimes that take advantage of dark spots,” the Managing Director explained.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

Apart from road illumination, Bello Koko sought the urgent intervention of LASG in carrying out palliative works around Sunrise and Coconut road axis, as well to engage with Hi-Tech Construction on the need to fast track work on the road. In addition, he notified the Governor of the need to undertake another clearance operation as a follow-up to the one earlier carried out in 2021 with the backing of the LASG. The repeat clearance is necessary to sustain the gains of the initial exercise and forestall a relapse.

Hinting at the NPA’s preparedness for the take-off of the Lekki Deep Seaport in September, the Managing Director requested Lagos State Government to fast track the construction of Lekki Port access road as it constitutes a critical success factor for smooth take-off of the nation’s first Deep Seaport.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Bello Koko also used the visit to formally present the new initiatives jointly churned out by the NPA/LASG team on the Joint Apapa Traffic Control, ahead of the signing of an MOU that seeks to address the menace of multiplicity of checkpoints and attendant extortion.

In his response, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who commended the new NPA Managing Director for the demonstrated capacity whilst in acting capacity said Lagos is happy to be home to the two existing ports and is investing heavily in the construction of the Ports access road for the Lekki Port ahead of take-off towards the end of the year.

The Governor expressed delight at the prospect of the Lekki Port situated at the eastern part of Lagos and the upcoming Badagry Port situated in the western part in a strategic balance that will assure economic prosperity to all parts of the state which serves as the commercial nerve center of the national economy.

Speaking further, the Governor, commended the electronic call-up system (eto) and assured the Managing Director of the unalloyed support of LASG in driving all efforts aimed at making the Ports more efficient.