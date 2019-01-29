The Edo State Government has commenced capacity building for Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) to provide investors with a seamless access to government data to further improve the ease of doing business in the state.

Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Investment Promotion, Mr. Kelvin Uwaibi, said the initiative is part of the state government’s vision to improve the ease of doing business by providing a one-stop portal for investors to access government information relating to their investment.

He said Edo would host the Nigeria Investment Certification Programme for State (NICPS) to galvanise stakeholders in various MDAs to respond effectively to enquires on investment.

In a chat with newsmen, Uwaibi noted that the stakeholders’ meeting between the MDAs and the investment promotion office would focus on certification to ensure civil servants are able to respond to enquiries from local and foreign investors, and get them to invest in the state.

He said: “For example, what are the opportunities available in the state? We want civil servants to be able to sell the state, in a structured manner, to investors and show we are ready for investment. They should also show we have opportunities in terms of buildings and sites that investors can also leverage on in the state,” he added.