Osun Government has disclosed its readiness to inaugurate one-stop-shop as part of the administration’s efforts to fine-tune the ease of doing business in the state.

The one-stop-shop will be inaugurated on June 2.

The government also revealed its readiness to launch 2G, 3G and 4G connectivity within the state secretariat in Osogbo to upgrade and boost internet facilities and network connectivity within and outside the secretariat and enhance workers’ efficiency, proficiency and productivity.

The initiative is part of the administration’s cardinal objectives to ensure a friendly environment for commerce, business and investment, aimed at promoting economic growth, prosperity and impactful development within the state.

Special Adviser to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on Osun Investment Promotion Agency (OSIPA) and CEO of the agency, Femi Adeniran, said the initiative would go a long way to promote investment, attract investors and promote ease of doing business in the state.

According to him, the one-stop-shop had been designed to serve as a place where critical agencies that would manage end-to-end of new business opening.

He said with the feat in place, one could go from one desk to another and within possible shortest time, one business is opened.

Adeniran said government had activated its partnership with one of the leading telecommunication companies, Airtel, for improved voice and data (internet) connectivity within the secretariat.