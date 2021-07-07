From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The Ogoni Peoples Assembly (OPA) in Rivers State has issued two weeks ultimatum to the Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to commence work on the deporable Eleme-Onne section of the East-West road, as failure to do so, will lead to a non-violent mass civil action.

Ogoni people gave took the decision when they addressed journalists at Ken Saro-Wiwa Hall of Fame, Legacy Center D/Line Port Harcourt, yesterday.

The group led by Probel Williams, and Demua Ledee, Mike Lude, Paul Obea, Celestine Akpobari as members, expressed disappointment with the minister for the state of the road.

Williams declared: “Enough of the deceit; enough of the suffering,we are suffering and sleeping on the road on daily basis. The refusal of the Minister for Niger Delta Affairs to do anything about this particular Eleme-Onne section of the East-West road has caused the Ogoni people and other Nigerians travelling through that axis, untold hardship and total crippling of their businesses as a journey of just 45 minutes now takes as much as 24 hours.

“The Aleto bridge is fast becoming a death trap as trailers and tankers fall inside the river daily”.