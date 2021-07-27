From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Several trucks and lorries suffered huge loss, as their tyres were deflated by angry youths who protested neglect by the Federal Government on the deplorable state of Eleme-Onne section of the East-West road in Rivers State, yesterday.

Hundreds of protesting youths from communities in Elele blocked the Eleme axis of the East-West road, demanding that the Federal Government to fix the road which leads to many multinational companies in the state.

The youths, who carried placards with several inscriptions, barricaded the Akpajo and Aleto roads leading to the Port Harcourt refinery and the Onne Oil and Gas Free Zone, denying vehicular entry and commuters’ access to their work places.

One of the leaders of the protesters, Prince Okeke, accused the Federal Government of being insensitive to the plights of people, who use the roads on daily basis.

“The issue we have here today is a total neglect because Eleme feeds the nation. Eleme is contributing 98 percent to federal growth, but we have been neglected.

“This road has caused a lot of damage, insecurity and hardship. Yet, a lot of promises have been made from a distance and we have lost out of patience. We can no longer tolerate that because Nigeria belongs to all of us,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sole Administrator, Rivers State Management Agency (RIWAMA), Felix Obuah, has called for understanding and cooperation from the public over a minor setback in the evacuation of wastes due to protest by the youths.

