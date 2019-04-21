From Fred Itua, Abuja

Over 100 widows drawn from different parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), yesterday, went home with various food items and revolving loans of N20,000.

Different food items such as rice, vegetable oil and maize were distributed. The items were doled out by Help Line Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation in Abuja.

President and founder of the charity organisation, Dr Jumai Ahmadu, who has been helping widows and orphans in Abuja for over 10 years, said her desire was to see that everyone had a sense of belonging.

She called on other Nigerians to assist the less privileged people in the society, saying the world would be a better place if everyone contributes his or her own quota.

“The essence of calling you out is to give you the little we can. We know that things are hard for you because you don’t have husbands. But accept the little we can give. It is not good for Easter to be celebrated and you will have nothing to eat with your family,” he said

“Next year, we will do better. One day, we will have more money to give out to more widows. We are also giving out revolving loans. Right now, we have over 60 people. You don’t pay any interest on the loan. When you take the loan, you return it later and we give it to another widow to do small business,” he assured.