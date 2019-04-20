Fred Itua, Abuja

Over 100 widows, drawn from different parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), yesterday went home with various food items and small revolving loans of N20,000.

Different food items, ranging from rice, vegetable oil, and maize, were distributed. The items were dolled out by HelpLine Foundation, a non-governmental organization in Abuja.

President and founder of the charity organization, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, who has been helping widows and orphans in Abuja for over 10 years, said her desire to see that everyone has a sense of belonging was one of her motivating factors.

She called on other Nigerians to assist less privileged people in the society. According to her, the world will be a better place if everyone contributes his or her own quota.

Dr. Ahmadu said: “The essence of calling you out is to give you the little we can. We know that things are hard for you because you don’t have husbands. But accept the little we can give. It is not good for Easter to be celebrated and you will have nothing to eat with your family.

“Next year, we will do better. One day, we will have more money to give out more windows. We are also giving out revolving loans. Right now, we have over 60 people. You don’t pay any interest on the loan. When you take the loan, you return it later and we give it to another window to do small business.

“Life is hard already and we know that being a widow is tough in the country. At least, when your neighbor is eating during Easter, you and your family will have something to eat too.

“We are also calling on other Nigerians to see how they assist the less-privileged among us. Nothing is ever too small to help people in need. We wish everyone a Happy Easter.”

Photo of widows with their food items