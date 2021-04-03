From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has called on state residents and Nigerians to embrace peace, love and unity as the world celebrates Easter.

The governor, in an Easter message made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, urged Nigerians to avail themselves of what the resurrection of Jesus Christ symbolises and live in peace.

He noted that the country is going through challenges and implored the people to emulate the love Christ showed while being crucified, in order to move the country forward.

According to Governor Abiodun, the resurrection of Jesus has indeed shown that the country has a great hope to rise from the present ashes to a powerful nation.

While wishing Christian faithful a wonderful Easter celebration, the governor also charged them to pray for the country to overcome the socioeconomic challenges confronting it.

He expressed optimism that the country will regain its position in the comity of the nations, calling on the people not be wary, but trudge on.

As Easter symbolises triumph of Christ over death, so our country will rise greatly from the current challenges confronting it. As Nigerians, let us draw lessons from the message of love of Jesus, even in the face of being crucified, and embrace love, peace and unity.

‘As a people, let us hold on to one another and support the government in its fight against banditry, kidnapping, insurgency and other forms of insecurity. Let us continue to pray for the progress and unity of Nigeria, and let us desist from acts capable of dividing us more.

‘In Ogun, I want to enjoin my people to engage in activities that can promote secure and serene society. Let us use the opportunity of the Easter celebration to show love to our neighbours. As a government, we shall continue to engender programmes that will make life more meaningful to our people.

‘While I want to urge our people to engage in moderate celebration, I will like to remind them that COVID-19 pandemic is still much around. As we celebrate, let us adhere to the safety protocols of the pandemic,’ the statement read.