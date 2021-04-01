From Billy Graham Abel Yola

The Adamawa state Commissioner of police, Aliyu Adamu Alhaji, has ordered for the deployment of over four thousand and eighty six security personnel in the twenty one local government areas of Adamawa state as a necessary measure aimed ensuring a peaceful easter celebrations in the state and to also curb any possible breakdown of law and order in the state.

The Commissioner who directed for a twenty-four-hours-water-tight security deployment in the state also ordered for a proactive high visibility patrols in all the 21 Local governments of the state, ahead of the Easther Celebration.

The police Boss also charged officers and men to maintain high level of professionalism and to shun away from harassment, intimidation of travellers and any other acts capable of undermining the integrity and image of the police force.

This is contained in a press statement issued by the Adamawa state Police Public Relations Officer, Suleiman Nguroje, and made available to Daily Sun, Thursday in Yola, Adamawa state.

The statement reads, “All Divisional police officers and their supervisory Area commanders are to ensure a peaceful celebration in all parts of the state.

“Operational Officers are to ensure massive deployment of intelligence and other operational assets of the Force particularly on major highways, airports, recreational centres, motor- parks, places of worship, financial institutions, schools, among others places.

“And to ensure that personnel deployed are adequately supervised for utmost professionalism in the discharge of their duties.”

The state Police Chief in the statement cautioned officers that, “Acts bordering on indiscipline, extortion, intimidation of travellers, incivility to members of the public will not be condoned.”

He congratulated Christians in the State as they join other Faithfuls across the globe to celebrate the symbolic anniversary of the resurrection of Christ and commend the state government and the good people of Adamawa state over their support to the Police in the fight against crimes in the state.

He assures the public of improved police service delivery and security in general.

“The CP on behalf of the entire officers and men of the Command, wishes you a happy and a Prosperous Easther Celebration in advance,” the statement concludes.